Attorney General Morrisey Seeks Triple Damages, Maximum Fine in Paving Antitrust Case

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sued 11 asphalt and paving companies Wednesday alleging their violations of the state's Antitrust Act caused taxpayers enormous harm. The lawsuit alleges CRH plc and its numerous subsidiaries, Kelly Paving Inc. and American Asphalt & Aggregate Inc., through acquisition or non-compete agreements, unlawfully drove out competitors and pushed asphalt prices higher across a substantial portion of West Virginia.

