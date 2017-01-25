Attorney General Morrisey Applauds President Trump's Advancement of the Keystone XL Pipeline
The Attorney General, in joining a 21-state coalition in August 2013, encouraged then Secretary of State John Kerry to recommend the issuance of a permit for the Keystone XL project. It will transport oil from Canada to refineries in the Gulf of Mexico.
