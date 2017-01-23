Arkansas House OKs ban of 2nd-trimester abortion procedure
The majority-Republican House voted 78-10 Monday to ban a procedure known dilation and evacuation, or "D&E," a second-trimester procedure that abortion supporters say is the safest and most common. The measure now heads to the majority GOP state Senate, and Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he would sign the ban if it reaches his desk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|help!! searching for my aunt I know it's a long... (Apr '15)
|12 hr
|Mike
|3
|Tom Webb
|Sun
|Mountywv1
|1
|Anyone else enjoy being molested? (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|OgirlO
|2
|BUY HIGH QUALITY COUNTERFEIT MONEY(williamsmcma... (Oct '15)
|Jan 15
|jim smith
|6
|Girl in gold pontiac
|Jan 15
|Loiterer
|1
|8 liner gameroom
|Jan 14
|lucky7
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Jan 14
|blue bird
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC