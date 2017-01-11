Advocates: More Than 200k in WV Use '...

Advocates: More Than 200k in WV Use 'Obamacare'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WOAY

Healthcare advocates say new data analyses show that repealing the federal Affordable Care Act without a replacement would cut insurance coverage for more than 200,000 West Virginians with mental illness or addictions. The Kaiser Family Foundation says more than 29,000 would lose federal tax credits under so-called "Obamacare" toward insurance premium payments averaging $388 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lashmeet Drug Addicts Tue Fedup 1
Paris n that one village idiot Jan 8 treating men like... 1
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) Dec 30 Mjolnir 10
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Dec 28 The man right chea 222
Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15) Dec 28 Wizard 15
Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher Dec 27 So fed up with it 1
News Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic... Dec 17 Bobbyriff 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC