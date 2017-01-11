Advocates: More Than 200k in WV Use 'Obamacare'
Healthcare advocates say new data analyses show that repealing the federal Affordable Care Act without a replacement would cut insurance coverage for more than 200,000 West Virginians with mental illness or addictions. The Kaiser Family Foundation says more than 29,000 would lose federal tax credits under so-called "Obamacare" toward insurance premium payments averaging $388 million.
