a Fairs and festivalsa time

Mason County Fair Queen Katherine Deem and Little Miss Mason County Fair Gracyn Stein participated in the Christmas parades in Mason and New Haven this past December. Deem, along with Jocelynn Wilson and Bridgett Dudding will attend this weekend's West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Pageant.
