West Virginia Supreme Court to have female majority

West Virginia will be one of 11 states with a majority of woman on their high courts starting next week. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the West Virginia Supreme Court will have a female majority for the first time when Beth Walker takes the bench Jan. 1. Walker, who will join Justices Margaret Workman and Robin Davis, was sworn into office Dec. 5. She'll be the 77th justice and only the third woman.

