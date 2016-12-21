West Virginia Sues 2nd Pharmacy Over Painkillers
West Virginia's attorney general has sued a second pharmacy alleging it dispensed too many prescription painkillers and violated state consumer protection laws. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says Judy's Drug Store Inc. of Petersburg dispensed nearly 1.8 million doses of addictive hydrocodone and oxycodone from 2010 to 2016 in a region of fewer than 34,000 residents in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton counties.
