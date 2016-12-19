West Virginia picks up $87 million more in flood recovery funding
West Virginia's congressional delegation announced Monday night the state will receive an additional $87 million in flood recovery funding. The money will come through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Relief Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
|Quick Crying Libs
|Nov 26
|Barros
|4
|ChUnKy WoOdEn BeD FrAMe UK
|Nov 25
|goodgibas
|1
|Kim
|Nov 24
|Anonymous
|2
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|Nov 23
|Barros
|11
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC