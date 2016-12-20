West Virginia official loses job over racist Michelle Obama comments on Facebook
First lady Michelle Obama speaks after the screening for the movie 'Hidden Figures,' Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais A West Virginia official has been fired after making a racist comment about first lady Michelle Obama on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Wed
|The man right chea
|222
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Wizard
|15
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|Dec 27
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
|Quick Crying Libs
|Nov '16
|Barros
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC