West Virginia official loses job over...

West Virginia official loses job over racist Michelle Obama comments on Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Post-Standard

First lady Michelle Obama speaks after the screening for the movie 'Hidden Figures,' Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais A West Virginia official has been fired after making a racist comment about first lady Michelle Obama on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) Wed The man right chea 222
Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15) Wed Wizard 15
Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher Dec 27 So fed up with it 1
News Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic... Dec 17 Bobbyriff 2
High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07) Dec 17 Bobbyriff 291
Need help finding a mugshot Dec 17 Who 3
Quick Crying Libs Nov '16 Barros 4
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,585 • Total comments across all topics: 277,469,858

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC