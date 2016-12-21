West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey spells out ambitious 2017 slate

The Eastern Panhandle may be poised to become an economic driver for the state, said recently re-elected West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey in an interview Thursday with the Journal. With Procter & Gamble's manufacturing facility to partially open by end of 2017 - and other companies lining up to follow suite - the Eastern Panhandle could serve as an economic catalyst for further company in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties.

