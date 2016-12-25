W.Va. flood victims encouraged to dem...

W.Va. flood victims encouraged to demolish and rebuild

For years, West Virginians whose homes were destroyed by flooding faced a fairly standard scenario: demolish the structure, accept federal dollars and move on with life somewhere else. "To reinvent West Virginia, it's necessary for people to consider staying versus leaving," said Brian Penix, state hazard mitigation officer in the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

