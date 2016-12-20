W.Va. AG Releases End-of-Year Review

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office obtained significant wins for the state in 2016, garnering widespread support for his aggressive, multi-faceted fight against substance abuse, winning a historic stay of the Clean Power Plan at the U.S. Supreme Court and protecting West Virginia consumers with multiple enforcement actions, all accomplished with efficiency that allowed him to return millions to the state coffers. More than 25 national and state groups spoke out in favor of the Attorney General's best practices for prescribing and dispensing highly addictive painkillers, which were adopted for use by the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine's Robert C. Byrd Clinic.

