U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld Announces Resignation
United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II, announced today that he will resign his position on Dec. 31 after having served the Northern District of West Virginia for more than six years. "Serving as United States Attorney has been the most rewarding and exciting experience of my professional career," said Ihlenfeld in a press release issued Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Star News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
|Quick Crying Libs
|Nov 26
|Barros
|4
|ChUnKy WoOdEn BeD FrAMe UK
|Nov 25
|goodgibas
|1
|Kim
|Nov 24
|Anonymous
|2
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|Nov 23
|Barros
|11
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC