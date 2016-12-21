Trump's Grinch-y supporters are waging the real 'War on Christmas': Cynthia Tucker

The West Virginia official who posted racist comments on Facebook in reference to first lady Michelle Obama following Donald Trump's election -- "It will be so refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady back in the White House. I'm tired of seeing a Ape in heels" -- will soon be back at her job as director of the Clay County Development Corp. Pamela Ramsey Taylor, whose agency provides services to low-income and elderly residents, was apparently never fired, merely suspended.

