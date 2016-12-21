Tiny Houses to Be Presented to WVa Flood Victims
A presentation ceremony for the Big Hearts Give Tiny Homes project was held Tuesday at the West Virginia Air National Guard base in Charleston. The Department of Education says 12 career and technical centers built 15 small homes for families whose lives were torn apart.
