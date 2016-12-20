Sue Patalano named Distinguished West...

Sue Patalano named Distinguished West Virginian

The West Virginia state coordinator for Project Lifesaver has been named a Distinguished West Virginian for her work on the project which helps find family members who have become lost due to cognitive disabilities. Sue Patalano was given the highest award the governor can bestow on a native West Virginian during a presentation Thursday at the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

