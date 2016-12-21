Stonewall Jackson Heritage Arts and Crafts Jubilee in West Virginia
What started as a small gathering of crafters and musicians more than 25 years ago has grown into one of West Virginia's finest festivals - the Stonewall Jackson Heritage Arts and Crafts Jubilee. This exciting 4-day event is held over Labor Day weekend near Weston at Jackson's Mill, the boyhood home of famous Confederate Civil War General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson.
