Six months post-June flood: a 'time to pull together,' Capito says
Friday night will mark six months since historic flood waters ripped through parts of central and southeastern West Virginia, washing away homes and claiming nearly two dozen lives. Not one West Virginian can say they don't remember that devastating day on June 23, 2016, including U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito .
