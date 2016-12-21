Senators announce funds for housing -
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito today announced that housing facilities across West Virginia will receive a total of $7,761,222 under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Continuum of Care Program for projects with the goal of ending homelessness. "West Virginians in need will have the opportunity to develop specific skill sets to help them reenter the workforce, provide for themselves and their families, and contribute to their communities," Senator Manchin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Herald.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Your Trash
|12
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|3 hr
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
|Quick Crying Libs
|Nov '16
|Barros
|4
|ChUnKy WoOdEn BeD FrAMe UK
|Nov '16
|goodgibas
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC