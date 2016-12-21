Senators announce funds for housing -

Senators announce funds for housing -

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Independent Herald

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito today announced that housing facilities across West Virginia will receive a total of $7,761,222 under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Continuum of Care Program for projects with the goal of ending homelessness. "West Virginians in need will have the opportunity to develop specific skill sets to help them reenter the workforce, provide for themselves and their families, and contribute to their communities," Senator Manchin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15) 1 hr Your Trash 12
Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher 3 hr So fed up with it 1
News Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic... Dec 17 Bobbyriff 2
High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07) Dec 17 Bobbyriff 291
Need help finding a mugshot Dec 17 Who 3
Quick Crying Libs Nov '16 Barros 4
ChUnKy WoOdEn BeD FrAMe UK Nov '16 goodgibas 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,290

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC