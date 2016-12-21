Senators announce funds for housing

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito today announced that housing facilities across West Virginia will receive a total of $7,761,222 under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Continuum of Care Program for projects with the goal of ending homelessness. "West Virginians in need will have the opportunity to develop specific skill sets to help them reenter the workforce, provide for themselves and their families, and contribute to their communities," Senator Manchin said.

