Racism is on the rise. Call it by its real name.
THE BEST response to racism is to call it out, loudly and by name. That's especially true now, amid an election-fueled surge in hate crimes and hateful public remarks, on social media and elsewhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Wed
|The man right chea
|222
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Wizard
|15
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|Dec 27
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
|Quick Crying Libs
|Nov '16
|Barros
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC