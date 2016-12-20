Paint and sip' classes come to Elm Grove
The teacher told Mestrovic's family to save the young girl's work because someday she would be a great painter, and her work has been featured at the Manhattan Art Gallery and in the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources' 2001 calendar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Mjolnir
|10
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Dec 28
|The man right chea
|222
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|Dec 28
|Wizard
|15
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|Dec 27
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC