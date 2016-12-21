Obama issues new rules on 'responsible' coal mining
The Obama administration finalized new eleventh-hour rules for the coal industry on Monday that are focused on protecting rivers and streams from coal mining practices in states like West Virginia. "The responsible rule released today represents a modern and balanced approach to meeting the nation's energy needs," said Interior Secretary Sally Jewell.
