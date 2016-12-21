Nonprofit leader who wrote racist Michelle Obama post fired
A West Virginia nonprofit group has fired its director after she wrote a Facebook post referring to first lady Michelle Obama as an "ape in heels." Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin's office said Tuesday that Pamela Ramsey Taylor, executive director of the Clay County Development Corp., was removed following an agreement with the nonprofit's board of directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|3 hr
|Bill
|14
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|23 hr
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
|Quick Crying Libs
|Nov '16
|Barros
|4
|ChUnKy WoOdEn BeD FrAMe UK
|Nov '16
|goodgibas
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC