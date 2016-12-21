Nine Million Oxy Pills To One Pharmac...

Nine Million Oxy Pills To One Pharmacy In Town Of 392 People

Tuesday Dec 20

The part of the story you don't get on this video is that the Charleston Gazette-Mail had to sue to get this information from the state government. And the question is not why 1,728 West Virginians died of Oxy overdose in six years, nor is it why so FEW died.

