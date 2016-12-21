Nearly 12 pounds of pot found in Interstate 81 stop

The West Virginia State Police say they made a large marijuana bust during a Tuesday traffic stop on Interstate 81. According to a press release, three individuals in a car stopped on I-81 North near the West King Street exit were charged after the stop, which occurred at about 10:23 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the odor of marijuana was emanating from the car, and a search was then conducted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.