Martinsburg Fire Department captain elected chair of EMSAC

4 hrs ago

Martinsburg Fire Department Captain David J. Weller was elected chairman of the Emergency Medical Service Advisory Council on Dec. 20. The council is made up of 15 members appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the senate. EMSAC's duties include developing standards for emergency medical services personnel and offering advice to the Office of Emergency Medical Services and the commissioner with respect to reviewing and making recommendations for the establishment and maintenance of adequate emergency medical services throughout the state of West Virginia.

