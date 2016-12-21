Man shot by West Virginia deputy dies

Man shot by West Virginia deputy dies

According to authorities, 26-year-old Codey Hardman died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, where he was taken after he was shot last week in Stonewood. Sheriff Albert Marano tells WBOY-TV http://bit.ly/2inDYph that his department will continue to perform an internal investigation, which will be reviewed by the county prosecutor's office.

