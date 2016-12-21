Man shot by West Virginia deputy dies
According to authorities, 26-year-old Codey Hardman died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, where he was taken after he was shot last week in Stonewood. Sheriff Albert Marano tells WBOY-TV http://bit.ly/2inDYph that his department will continue to perform an internal investigation, which will be reviewed by the county prosecutor's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|27 min
|Wizard
|15
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|Tue
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
|Quick Crying Libs
|Nov '16
|Barros
|4
|ChUnKy WoOdEn BeD FrAMe UK
|Nov '16
|goodgibas
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC