Kessler looks back on his Senate career
Outgoing West Virginia Sen. Jeff Kessler says in years to come, whenever he drives past major development sites in the state - such as The Highlands in Ohio County - he will take pride in knowing he helped make them happen, and that he assisted in providing economic opportunities for many West Virginians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Mjolnir
|10
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Dec 28
|The man right chea
|222
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|Dec 28
|Wizard
|15
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|Dec 27
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC