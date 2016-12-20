Justice Launches Inauguration Website
Today, the inaugural committee for Governor-elect Jim Justice launched www.InaugurationWV.com to share information about the inaugural festivities. , Justice inauguration ceremony at the State Capitol and the inaugural ball taking place at The Greenbrier that evening.
