Incoming commerce secretary says self-esteem is just one of West Virginia's issues

1 hr ago

"West Virginia needs help in a substantial way" in the view of Woody Thrasher, the incoming state commerce secretary, who said that's why he's leaving the private sector to join the administration of Governor-elect Jim Justice heading into the New Year. "I certainly wouldn't have taken this position unless I felt that something significant could be accomplished," Thrasher said during an appearance on Wednesday's MetroNews "Talkline."

Comments made yesterday: 30,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,727

