Elk reintroduced in Logan -
Dozens of citizens braved near freezing temperatures to see the elk at ceremony held at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area on Gaston Caperton Drive near Holden December 19. Governor Earl Ray Tomblin noted the elk's reintroduction marks the first time West Virginia has had a wild elk population in around 140 years.
