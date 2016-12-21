DEP and DNR Teaming Up for Christmas ...

DEP and DNR Teaming Up for Christmas Tree Recycling Event Jan. 2 at Capitol Market

On Jan. 2, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Reha-bilitation Environmental Action Plan and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will accept donated Christmas trees that will be repurposed as fish habitat in lakes and rivers. Any size tree will be accepted, provided that it is a real tree.

