Deadly floods voted top news story of...

Deadly floods voted top news story of 2016 in West Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

This Thursday June 23, 2016, file image provided by the Greenbrier shows flooding on the 17th green of the Old White Course at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., an area scheduled to host a PGA tour event two weeks later. The floods were voted the top story for 2016 in a poll of editors and broadcasters, who chose them in a year that also included tragic stories of substance abuse and an election in which voters emphatically supported Republican Donald Trump for president and Democrat Jim Justice for governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) 11 hr The man right chea 222
Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15) 14 hr Wizard 15
Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher Tue So fed up with it 1
News Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic... Dec 17 Bobbyriff 2
High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07) Dec 17 Bobbyriff 291
Need help finding a mugshot Dec 17 Who 3
Quick Crying Libs Nov '16 Barros 4
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,228 • Total comments across all topics: 277,422,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC