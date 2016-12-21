Deadly floods voted top news story of 2016 in West Virginia

This Thursday June 23, 2016, file image provided by the Greenbrier shows flooding on the 17th green of the Old White Course at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., an area scheduled to host a PGA tour event two weeks later. The floods were voted the top story for 2016 in a poll of editors and broadcasters, who chose them in a year that also included tragic stories of substance abuse and an election in which voters emphatically supported Republican Donald Trump for president and Democrat Jim Justice for governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.