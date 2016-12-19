DEA records show W. Va. flooded with 780 million painkillers in six years
Drug wholesalers shipped 780 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills to West Virginia in just six years, a period when 1,728 people fatally overdosed on these two painkillers, according to an investigation by the Charleston Gazette-Mail. That amounts to 433 of the frequently abused opioid pills for every man, woman and child in the state of 1.84 million people.
