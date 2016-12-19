DEA records show W. Va. flooded with 780 million painkillers in six years

Drug wholesalers shipped 780 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills to West Virginia in just six years, a period when 1,728 people fatally overdosed on these two painkillers, according to an investigation by the Charleston Gazette-Mail. That amounts to 433 of the frequently abused opioid pills for every man, woman and child in the state of 1.84 million people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.