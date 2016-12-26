Boy Scouts support daily Amtrak service for National Jamboree in WV next summer

The Boy Scouts of America organization is getting on board with support for daily service on Amtrak's Cardinal line, citing the transportation need for the National Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia. "I know I speak for all when I say that enhanced service would be a welcome addition offering the possibility of increased ridership and visitors to the New River Gorge," wrote Michael B. Surbaugh, chief scout executive for the Boy Scouts of America.

