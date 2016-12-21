BDC talking with - prospects' about Newell Porcelain site
Shown are the rails at the property of the former Newell Porcelain factory on Harrison Street in Newell, which may soon become a new home for jobs through Norfolk Southern and the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle. Clean-up and remediation are expected to be handled at this facility, to which actual production on materials to be made here may start between 15 and 18 months from now.
