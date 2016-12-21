Area jobless rate ranks higher than U...

Area jobless rate ranks higher than United States average

Even as about 4,000 people work amid the holiday hustle and bustle at The Highlands, Ohio County's unemployment rate of 5.2 percent slightly exceeds the West Virginia and national averages of 5.1 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

