Area jobless rate ranks higher than United States average
Even as about 4,000 people work amid the holiday hustle and bustle at The Highlands, Ohio County's unemployment rate of 5.2 percent slightly exceeds the West Virginia and national averages of 5.1 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.
