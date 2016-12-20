Another safer year in coal mining wit...

Another safer year in coal mining with record low 9 deaths

The nation's coal mines are nearing a new low mark for on-the-job deaths for the third year in a row and have a chance to keep the number of fatal accidents in single digits for the first time. With just a day left in 2016, U.S. coal mines have recorded nine deaths.

