4 stars
The award winning long-term care center has received a 4-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services' Nursing Home Compare Program for the month of December. The ratings are calculated from a facility's state survey results, quality measures and staffing levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Journal.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|Your Trash
|12
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|8 hr
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
|Quick Crying Libs
|Nov '16
|Barros
|4
|ChUnKy WoOdEn BeD FrAMe UK
|Nov '16
|goodgibas
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC