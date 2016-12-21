4 stars

4 stars

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lincoln Journal

The award winning long-term care center has received a 4-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services' Nursing Home Compare Program for the month of December. The ratings are calculated from a facility's state survey results, quality measures and staffing levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15) 6 hr Your Trash 12
Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher 8 hr So fed up with it 1
News Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic... Dec 17 Bobbyriff 2
High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07) Dec 17 Bobbyriff 291
Need help finding a mugshot Dec 17 Who 3
Quick Crying Libs Nov '16 Barros 4
ChUnKy WoOdEn BeD FrAMe UK Nov '16 goodgibas 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,056 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC