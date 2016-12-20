2016 the worst ever? History professors disagree: Try the Plague, or WWII
In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii. Think 2016 was bad? How about 1862? Here the bodies of Confederate soldiers killed during the Battle of Antietam lie along Hagerstown Pike, showing the world how bad the Civil War would be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|13 hr
|Mjolnir
|10
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|Wed
|The man right chea
|222
|Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Wizard
|15
|Paula Kelley BUHS Teacher
|Dec 27
|So fed up with it
|1
|Mayor in West Virginia resigns after racist Mic...
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|2
|High Numbers of Black on White Crime (Aug '07)
|Dec 17
|Bobbyriff
|291
|Need help finding a mugshot
|Dec 17
|Who
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC