2 children who died saving others among 21 Carnegie Heroes

Tuesday Dec 20

Two children who died saving the lives of even younger children are among 21 people being honored with Carnegie medals for heroism. Two children who died saving the lives of even younger children are among 21 people being honored with Carnegie medals for heroism.

