Wisconsin regents OK budget that raises fees, housing costs
The University of Wisconsin System regents overwhelmingly approved an annual budget Thursday that raises student fees and campus housing costs at four-year schools by an average of 2.6 percent despite misgivings about making college more expensive. The regents passed the budget 16-1 after an hour of discussion without a protracted fight.
