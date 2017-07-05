Wisconsin Medicaid Budget Will Close ...

Wisconsin Medicaid Budget Will Close With Balance

Wisconsin health officials say the state's Medicaid budget will finish the 2015-17 biennium $325 million in the black. The Department of Health Services sent a letter June 30 to the leaders of the Legislature's finance committee saying the budget is expected to finish fiscal year 2017 with a balance of $325 million.

