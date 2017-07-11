Wisconsin author says memoir was fake
Tristan Szente's self-published memoir, "Becoming Me ... Again: A True Story," includes descriptions of how a 2014 motorcycle accident left him in a coma with a dozen broken bones and how he defeated a rare brain virus that threatened to kill him. The La Crosse Tribune reported Friday that police have no record of an accident involving Szente.
