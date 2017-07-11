Small plane crashes in northern Wisco...

Small plane crashes in northern Wisconsin, killing six

A small plane enroute from Chicago to Canada on a fishing trip crashed in northern Wisconsin, killing all six people aboard, authorities said on Sunday, a day after at least four people died in a plane crash in northwestern Georgia. The Cessna 421 that crashed in Wisconsin went down at 3:21 a.m. on Saturday in Harmony Township, not far from the city of Catawba, about 250 miles northwest of Milwaukee, the Price County Sheriff's Office said.

