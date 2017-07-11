Small plane crashes in northern Wisconsin, killing six
A small plane enroute from Chicago to Canada on a fishing trip crashed in northern Wisconsin, killing all six people aboard, authorities said on Sunday, a day after at least four people died in a plane crash in northwestern Georgia. The Cessna 421 that crashed in Wisconsin went down at 3:21 a.m. on Saturday in Harmony Township, not far from the city of Catawba, about 250 miles northwest of Milwaukee, the Price County Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|9
|trump lies again he said he would repel and re...
|Jun 26
|vote big no
|1
|Why did Democrats Ossoff and Parnell lose their...
|Jun 26
|BHM5267
|1
|Democrats in Wisconsin Call for More Transparency (Oct '10)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|3
|Paul Ryan's Vulnerability Grows, As Does The Re...
|Jun 19
|BHM5267
|1
|Walker vs Trump leaks
|Jun 6
|Jerome
|1
|jakubowski
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC