Rare butterfly thrives on, and because of, US military bases

It sounds strange, but a rare butterfly has been found by federal wildlife officials to be thriving on U.S. military bases. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife endangered species expert says the frosted elfin has been confirmed at Westover Air Reserve Base and Camp Edwards in Massachusetts; Fort McCoy in Wisconsin; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; and the New Hampshire State Military Reservation.

