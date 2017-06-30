Police: Missing lynx returned to Wisconsin petting zoo
The staff at a Wisconsin petting zoo says their two 7-week-old Siberian lynx have gone missing. A caretaker says the top of the cats' cage was sliced open to make it look like they escaped but she thinks they were actually stolen.
