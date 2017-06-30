NAFB President Brian Winnekins Honored By Wisconsin Legislature
NAFB PRESIDENT BRIAN WINNEKINS HONORED BY WISCONSIN LEGISLATURE Jul. 7, 2017 National Association of Farm Broadcasting reports: On June 21, the Wisconsin State Assembly recognized Brian Winnekins for his election to serve as President of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting for the 2016 term. Winnekins owns and operates WRDN, 1430 AM, Reel Country, and his station has worked hard to promote local agriculture, an $88 billion dollar per year industry in Wisconsin.
