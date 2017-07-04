Green Bay officer accused of forging ex-wife's signature
GREEN BAY, Wis.>> A Green Bay police officer has been accused of forging his ex-wife's signature to sell their car. Michael C. Jeanquart, 34, of Denmark, will make his initial appearance in Brown County Circuit Court on Wednesday on one felony count of forgery, USA Today Network-Wisconsin reported today .
