DNR: Algae, plant growth kill thousands of fish on Indian Lake
Fish experts with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources determined Wednesday Indian Lake's oxygen levels dropped, which killed off multiple species of fish. Officials say an algae bloom appeared on the lake over the weekend.
